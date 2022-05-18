Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] Stock trading around $3.65 per share: What’s Next?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: PPSI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.35% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.55%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Pioneer Power Increases Revenue 72%, Triples Gross Margin, as e-Bloc and E-BOOST EV-Charging Solutions Drive Growth.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Backlog Increases to $24 Million, Largest Since Sale of Transformer Business, Reflecting Demand for e-Bloc and E-BOOST Products .

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) (“Pioneer,” “Pioneer Power” or the “Company”), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of electrical power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, PPSI stock rose by 1.99%. The one-year Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.58.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.59 million, with 9.25 million shares outstanding and 2.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 164.89K shares, PPSI stock reached a trading volume of 26078001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73.

PPSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.55. With this latest performance, PPSI shares dropped by -25.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.42 for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.09 and a Gross Margin at +7.02. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

PPSI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. go to 6.00%.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.10% of PPSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,314, which is approximately 3.312% of the company’s market cap and around 25.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in PPSI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.12 million in PPSI stock with ownership of nearly 148.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:PPSI] by around 45,390 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 180,147 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 125,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPSI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,552 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 50 shares during the same period.