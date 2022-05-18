Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] Revenue clocked in at $10.77 million, down -41.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [AMEX: MITQ] jumped around 0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.23 at the close of the session, up 18.27%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Moving iMage Technologies Announces 241% Revenue Growth in Third Quarter Fiscal 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Revenue growth of 241% to $5.8 MillionGAAP Net Income and diluted EPS of $0.6 million and $0.06Reduced non-GAAP Net Loss and net Loss Per Share to $0.1 million and $0.00Increases fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to $17.5 to $18.5 million (155 to 169% growth).

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading digital cinema technology company, today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. stock is now -41.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MITQ Stock saw the intraday high of $1.40 and lowest of $1.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.31, which means current price is +49.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, MITQ reached a trading volume of 16330198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

How has MITQ stock performed recently?

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.67. With this latest performance, MITQ shares gained by 0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.14% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2095, while it was recorded at 1.0234 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1176 for the last 200 days.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.68 and a Gross Margin at +21.83. Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.38.

Return on Total Capital for MITQ is now -86.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -244.03. Additionally, MITQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 212.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] managed to generate an average of -$57,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.60% of MITQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITQ stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 118,851, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.56% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 78,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82000.0 in MITQ stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $77000.0 in MITQ stock with ownership of nearly 106.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [AMEX:MITQ] by around 172,953 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 26,169 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 112,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITQ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 118,851 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 22,480 shares during the same period.