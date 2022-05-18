Missfresh Limited [MF] Revenue clocked in at $879.90 million, down -94.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ: MF] closed the trading session at $0.26 on 05/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2501, while the highest price level was $0.3036. The company report on April 26, 2022 that MissFresh Triples its Stock and Accelerates the Delivery Efforts to Meet Increasing Consumer Demand.

After some of COVID cases in Beijing and mass COVID-19 testing in most of the city, residents snapped up food and other suppliers with the fear of rising number of cases. Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), a pioneer in China’s neighborhood retail industry, has tripled its stock volume to meet consumer demand during this challenging time. with more than 200 tons of “essential for livelihood” commodities such as meat, eggs, vegetables, and fruits, the Missfresh customers are able to access to fresh goods. In addition, the supplies of other non-perishable foods including oil, frozen foods and meats have also been expanded and stocked. For more than 20 stores in key areas, Missfresh is carrying out a second round of replenishment in the afternoon and will continue to increase shipment according to the consumer demand. The daily order volume on April 24th and April 25th increased 6 times compared with the same period in the last week.

On the delivery side, the average daily volume reached more than 1.2 million pieces per day. The surge in orders, especially during the morning peak hours, has created challenges that could cause potential delays. To ensure timely delivery, all delivery employees are on duty and the order delivery time is extended to 1:00 a.m. in the morning, and social transportation capacity are also allocated immediately.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -94.76 percent and weekly performance of -16.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -94.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -73.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -91.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, MF reached to a volume of 5709867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MF shares is $7.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Missfresh Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Missfresh Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Missfresh Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

Missfresh Limited [MF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.76. With this latest performance, MF shares dropped by -73.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.35% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.75 for Missfresh Limited [MF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0622, while it was recorded at 0.2707 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2971 for the last 200 days.

Missfresh Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.90% of MF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MF stocks are: DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS with ownership of 6,172,251, which is approximately -0.548% of the company’s market cap and around 6.77% of the total institutional ownership; GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 2,723,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in MF stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $63000.0 in MF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Missfresh Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ:MF] by around 3,106,113 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 2,767,447 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,554,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,427,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MF stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,065,041 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,715,890 shares during the same period.