Market cap of Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] reaches 402.68M – now what?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] price surged by 11.27 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Meta Materials Announces First Granted U.S. Patent for Non-Invasive Glucose Sensing System.

Foundational Patent Covers Anti-Reflection Metamaterial Films and System Architecture.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT),(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that the Company’s wholly-owned, UK subsidiary, Medical Wireless Sensing (“MediWise”), has been granted the first U.S. patent (US 11,298,052 B2) for its glucoWISE® non-invasive glucose sensing system and related anti-reflection metamaterial films. This foundational patent covers the anti-reflecting metamaterial films, which enhance signal penetration through the skin, and different configurations of the sensing system for collecting biomarker readings at various locations on the body. Co-inventors are Dr. Georgios “George” Palikaras, Dr. Efthymios “Themos” Kallos, and Dr. Helena Cano-Garcia.

A sum of 8166906 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.02M shares. Meta Materials Inc. shares reached a high of $1.66 and dropped to a low of $1.42 until finishing in the latest session at $1.58.

The one-year MMAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.65. The average equity rating for MMAT stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $4.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

MMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.58. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5122, while it was recorded at 1.3160 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0445 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -932.22 and a Gross Margin at -12.85. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2228.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.02.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91 million, or 20.40% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 24,112,960, which is approximately 37.124% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,025,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.92 million in MMAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.0 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly 5.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 10,627,931 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 6,464,862 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 46,949,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,042,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,075,316 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,768,186 shares during the same period.