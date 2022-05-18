Market cap of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] reaches 2.28B – now what?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] gained 4.97% on the last trading session, reaching $5.49 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Melco Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2022 Earnings.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Total operating revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were US$474.9 million, representing a decrease of approximately 8% from US$518.9 million for the comparable period in 2021. The decrease in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to heightened border restrictions in Macau related to COVID-19 which led to softer performance in the mass market table games segment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited represents 414.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.28 billion with the latest information. MLCO stock price has been found in the range of $5.32 to $5.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, MLCO reached a trading volume of 7531849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]:

CLSA have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on MLCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04.

Trading performance analysis for MLCO stock

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.87. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -16.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.75 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.72, while it was recorded at 5.05 for the last single week of trading, and 9.91 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.97 and a Gross Margin at -1.81. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.07.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]

There are presently around $947 million, or 42.40% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 21,304,591, which is approximately 23.577% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 20,992,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.79 million in MLCO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $109.35 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly -5.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 21,049,213 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 25,249,744 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 134,773,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,072,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,748,873 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,075,204 shares during the same period.