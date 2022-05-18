Market cap of Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] reaches 12.72M – now what?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] gained 25.73% or 0.12 points to close at $0.60 with a heavy trading volume of 9182840 shares. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Guardforce AI to Offer New Bundled Robotic Disinfection Services in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak in Mainland China.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today it has expanded its robotic disinfection services through new bundled offerings in response to the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China.

COVID-19 has increased the need for effective disinfection solutions within office buildings, schools, hospitals and more. However, labor and supply costs are often prohibitive. For this reason, Guardforce AI has bundled disinfectant solutions with its robot service as a unified subscription-based offering. Beyond the current capabilities of the Company’s T-series robots, which include built-in temperature screening and health code verification features, this new offering is expected to reduce labor costs through the use of robots for repetitive disinfection tasks, while providing cost savings through bulk pricing on supplies. This new service is being tested in Shenzhen, with additional cities to follow.

It opened the trading session at $0.505, the shares rose to $0.674 and dropped to $0.505, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GFAI points out that the company has recorded -68.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -100.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.91M shares, GFAI reached to a volume of 9182840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for GFAI stock

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.98. With this latest performance, GFAI shares dropped by -19.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.59% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9132, while it was recorded at 0.4815 for the last single week of trading.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.54 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -250.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.98.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.33% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 111,943, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 71.54% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 74,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in GFAI stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $29000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 358,885 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 629,611 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 626,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 358,885 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 628,019 shares during the same period.