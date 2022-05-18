Market cap of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] reaches 714.11M – now what?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] gained 6.12% or 0.09 points to close at $1.56 with a heavy trading volume of 5999429 shares. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced the voting results from the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders held on May 4, 2022.

Final Voting Results of Gran Tierra’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders: Stockholders elected all nine individuals nominated by Gran Tierra. In addition, stockholders voted “FOR” the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as Gran Tierra’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, “FOR” the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of Gran Tierra’s named executive officers, “EVERY YEAR” as the preferred frequency of solicitation of stockholder advisory votes on the compensation of Gran Tierra’s Named Executive Officers, and “FOR” the approval of the 2007 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:.

It opened the trading session at $1.48, the shares rose to $1.59 and dropped to $1.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GTE points out that the company has recorded 75.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -254.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.58M shares, GTE reached to a volume of 5999429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTE shares is $2.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for GTE stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.64. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.26 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6008, while it was recorded at 1.4600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0130 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

There are presently around $142 million, or 17.70% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 24,381,412, which is approximately -10.88% of the company’s market cap and around 2.31% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 12,270,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.04 million in GTE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $12.21 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly 175.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 40,296,910 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 13,625,927 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 42,405,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,328,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,953,018 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,596,126 shares during the same period.