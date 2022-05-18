Market cap of Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK] reaches 11.73M – now what?

Evoke Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: EVOK] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.33 at the close of the session, up 5.42%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Evoke Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases with an emphasis on GIMOTI (metoclopramide) nasal spray, today announced that its management team will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel from May 23-26, 2022.

The presentation will be virtual and will provide an overview of the commercial progress of the Company’s flagship product, Gimoti® and will be available on demand, beginning 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, for registered attendees.

Evoke Pharma Inc. stock is now -40.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EVOK Stock saw the intraday high of $0.37 and lowest of $0.308 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.58, which means current price is +44.54% above from all time high which was touched on 04/26/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, EVOK reached a trading volume of 5022663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVOK shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Evoke Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Evoke Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on EVOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evoke Pharma Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has EVOK stock performed recently?

Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, EVOK shares dropped by -11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.65 for Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4536, while it was recorded at 0.2849 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7936 for the last 200 days.

Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Evoke Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Earnings analysis for Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evoke Pharma Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.20% of EVOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,116,673, which is approximately -0.709% of the company’s market cap and around 3.03% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 222,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69000.0 in EVOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $55000.0 in EVOK stock with ownership of nearly -1.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evoke Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Evoke Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:EVOK] by around 128,187 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 177,705 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,693,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,999,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVOK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,000 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 133,168 shares during the same period.