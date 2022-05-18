Market cap of Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] reaches 12.40M – now what?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] traded at a high on 05/16/22, posting a 4.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.25. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Digital Brands Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First quarter 2022 net revenue was $3.4 million versus $0.4 million a year ago, an increase of 740% year over year. Our gross profit margin increased 94% year over year to 42.9% from negative 50.8% a year ago, an increase of $1.7 million in gross profit dollars.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12632117 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Digital Brands Group Inc. stands at 15.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.02%.

The market cap for DBGI stock reached $12.40 million, with 12.76 million shares outstanding and 8.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, DBGI reached a trading volume of 12632117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63.

How has DBGI stock performed recently?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.30. With this latest performance, DBGI shares dropped by -77.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.94 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1069, while it was recorded at 0.2343 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2054 for the last 200 days.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -252.93 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.61.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.70% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: LINDBROOK CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 718,777, which is approximately -25.426% of the company’s market cap and around 25.19% of the total institutional ownership; NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP, holding 664,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in DBGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $85000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 64,400 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 308,352 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,494,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,867,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,333 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 59,536 shares during the same period.