Market Analysts see MannKind Corporation [MNKD] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ: MNKD] traded at a high on 05/17/22, posting a 9.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.36. The company report on May 17, 2022 that MannKind Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire V-Go® Insulin Delivery Device From Zealand Pharma.

V-Go® acquired by MannKind Corporation.

The once-daily insulin delivery device strengthens MannKind’s commitment to offering innovative mealtime diabetes solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4535775 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MannKind Corporation stands at 10.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.49%.

The market cap for MNKD stock reached $769.68 million, with 251.89 million shares outstanding and 237.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, MNKD reached a trading volume of 4535775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MannKind Corporation [MNKD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNKD shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNKD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for MannKind Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2019, representing the official price target for MannKind Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on MNKD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MannKind Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.00.

How has MNKD stock performed recently?

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.90. With this latest performance, MNKD shares dropped by -5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for MannKind Corporation [MNKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.41, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

MannKind Corporation [MNKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MannKind Corporation [MNKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.44 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. MannKind Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.27.

MannKind Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for MannKind Corporation [MNKD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MannKind Corporation go to 35.60%.

Insider trade positions for MannKind Corporation [MNKD]

There are presently around $348 million, or 45.40% of MNKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNKD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,733,724, which is approximately -1.237% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 14,704,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.99 million in MNKD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $39.11 million in MNKD stock with ownership of nearly 1.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MannKind Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ:MNKD] by around 9,793,744 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 6,048,798 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 97,838,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,681,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNKD stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,921,102 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,139,801 shares during the same period.