Market Analysts see Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: IRT] gained 0.89% or 0.2 points to close at $22.68 with a heavy trading volume of 5663089 shares. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Independence Realty Trust Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Alpha and Omega Semiconductor & Dynavax Technologies to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASD: DVAX) will replace Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASD: EPAY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, May 17. Thoma Bravo LP is acquiring Bottomline Technologies in a deal expected to be completed on May 13.

It opened the trading session at $22.81, the shares rose to $22.81 and dropped to $22.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IRT points out that the company has recorded -11.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, IRT reached to a volume of 5663089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $27.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on IRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for IRT stock

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21. With this latest performance, IRT shares dropped by -15.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.31 for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.89, while it was recorded at 22.59 for the last single week of trading, and 23.57 for the last 200 days.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]

There are presently around $4,331 million, or 77.00% of IRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,462,883, which is approximately 100.04% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,329,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $546.92 million in IRT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $276.56 million in IRT stock with ownership of nearly 121.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

227 institutional holders increased their position in Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:IRT] by around 71,421,682 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 20,087,029 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 101,166,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,675,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRT stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,932,585 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,978,927 shares during the same period.