Market Analysts see Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] traded at a high on 05/17/22, posting a 4.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.80. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that Paul Lundstrom, Chief Financial Officer and David Rubin, Vice President, Investor Relations will participate in the following investor conference:.

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications (TMC) Conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4358516 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Flex Ltd. stands at 3.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.03%.

The market cap for FLEX stock reached $7.52 billion, with 469.00 million shares outstanding and 461.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 4358516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]?

Cross Research have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $21 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLEX stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has FLEX stock performed recently?

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, FLEX shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.87, while it was recorded at 16.18 for the last single week of trading, and 17.54 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 17.95%.

Insider trade positions for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

There are presently around $7,143 million, or 99.81% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 54,612,570, which is approximately -0.74% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 39,472,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $637.48 million in FLEX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $380.99 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly -49.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

185 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 43,457,180 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 51,430,775 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 347,404,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,292,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,714,572 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,756,533 shares during the same period.