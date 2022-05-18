Market Analysts see Exelon Corporation [EXC] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.43% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.67%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that ComEd to Train, Hire 180 New Entry-level Employees in 2022 to Meet Demands of Illinois’ Clean Energy Transformation.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Applications open May 23; local jobseekers encouraged to apply for full-time roles in the field.

Illinois’ clean energy transformation requires a highly trained energy workforce, and ComEd is investing to expand apprenticeship pathways and to recruit more diverse, local talent to meet future demand. To prepare for clean energy growth and electrification of transportation and other sectors, ComEd today announced that it will hire 180 new entry-level employees in 2022 and fill 500 entry-level roles in the next three years.

Over the last 12 months, EXC stock rose by 46.05%. The one-year Exelon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.46. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.72 billion, with 981.00 million shares outstanding and 977.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, EXC stock reached a trading volume of 5103301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $49.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EXC stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 55 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.76, while it was recorded at 46.92 for the last single week of trading, and 40.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,027 million, or 84.60% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 93,209,957, which is approximately 20.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,862,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.62 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 2.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 543 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 116,310,946 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 100,018,189 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 595,002,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 811,331,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,729,114 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 12,011,318 shares during the same period.