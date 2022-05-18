Market Analysts see Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] falling to $65. Time to buy?

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.98% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.92%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Duke Realty Responds to Acquisition Proposal from Prologis, Inc..

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) (“Duke Realty” or “the Company”), the largest domestic-only logistics REIT, today responded to Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE: PLD) (“Prologis”) non-binding proposal to acquire the Company in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of Prologis’ May 10, 2022 proposal, Duke Realty shareholders would receive 0.466 shares of Prologis common stock for each share of Duke Realty common stock they own.

“As we have repeatedly made clear to Prologis during our discussions over the past several months, consistent with its fiduciary duties, our Board of Directors has carefully evaluated proposals from Prologis and we remain open to exploring all paths to maximize shareholder value, and we believe the latest offer, virtually unchanged from its prior proposals, is insufficient in that regard.”.

Over the last 12 months, DRE stock rose by 20.52%. The one-year Duke Realty Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.6.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.42 billion, with 382.71 million shares outstanding and 381.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, DRE stock reached a trading volume of 4624986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Duke Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on DRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Realty Corporation is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

DRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.92. With this latest performance, DRE shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.32, while it was recorded at 53.45 for the last single week of trading, and 55.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duke Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.09 and a Gross Margin at +38.91. Duke Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +77.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.71.

DRE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Realty Corporation go to 6.00%.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,632 million, or 99.10% of DRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,173,808, which is approximately 2.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 50,145,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in DRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.99 billion in DRE stock with ownership of nearly -3.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

290 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE] by around 19,126,620 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 20,508,543 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 327,737,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,372,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRE stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,219,182 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 706,104 shares during the same period.