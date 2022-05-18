Macquarie lifts UiPath Inc. [PATH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.52% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.87%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that UiPath Partners with Adobe to Automate End-to-End Digital Document Processes and Workflows.

New integrations harness the power of UiPath end-to-end automation platform with Adobe Document Services and e-signature capabilities, delivering against the most demanding document requirements.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it has integrated its automation platform with digital document generation and e-signature capabilities from Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). By integrating with Adobe Document Services and Adobe Acrobat Sign to help customers automate end-to-end document processes, UiPath can boost employee productivity, enhance digital customer experiences, and lower costs through seamless, uninterrupted digital document workflows.

Over the last 12 months, PATH stock dropped by -76.71%. The one-year UiPath Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.92. The average equity rating for PATH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.06 billion, with 538.07 million shares outstanding and 344.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, PATH stock reached a trading volume of 5199953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $37.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95.

PATH Stock Performance Analysis:

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.87. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.14 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.12, while it was recorded at 16.17 for the last single week of trading, and 41.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UiPath Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

PATH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 35.00%.

UiPath Inc. [PATH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,059 million, or 58.20% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 33,600,948, which is approximately 24.897% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,800,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.68 million in PATH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $374.15 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly -36.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 37,540,712 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 64,059,492 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 142,353,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,953,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,259,285 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 26,247,585 shares during the same period.