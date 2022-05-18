Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] stock Reiterated by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $25

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] gained 1.25% or 0.3 points to close at $24.37 with a heavy trading volume of 6819502 shares. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Liberty Global Reports Q1 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Stable to growing revenue in Q1 across our FMC markets and strong Adjusted EBITDA growth at Virgin Media O21, Sunrise UPC and VodafoneZiggo.

Executing well on commercial convergence strategies including price adjustments at Virgin Media O2, Telenet and VodafoneZiggo.

It opened the trading session at $24.37, the shares rose to $24.72 and dropped to $23.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LBTYK points out that the company has recorded -16.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, LBTYK reached to a volume of 6819502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for LBTYK stock

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.65. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares dropped by -5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.42 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.13, while it was recorded at 23.66 for the last single week of trading, and 27.40 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]

There are presently around $6,627 million, or 86.46% of LBTYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 53,971,307, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.96% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,445,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.71 million in LBTYK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $338.2 million in LBTYK stock with ownership of nearly 49.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYK] by around 16,923,434 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 28,842,992 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 229,570,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,337,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYK stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,521,960 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,719,195 shares during the same period.