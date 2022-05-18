Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] Revenue clocked in at $1.34 billion, down -76.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] gained 11.31% on the last trading session, reaching $3.74 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Kingsoft Cloud Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 2, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com as well as the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide hard copies of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ksc-ir@kingsoft.com.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited represents 242.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $837.16 million with the latest information. KC stock price has been found in the range of $3.55 to $3.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.72M shares, KC reached a trading volume of 4355609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $22.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KC shares from 37 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42.

Trading performance analysis for KC stock

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.04. With this latest performance, KC shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 16.33 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.00 and a Gross Margin at +3.10. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.60.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]

There are presently around $230 million, or 33.10% of KC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KC stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 11,020,908, which is approximately 0.814% of the company’s market cap and around 53.37% of the total institutional ownership; ALPHA SQUARE GROUP S, LLC, holding 6,539,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.97 million in KC stocks shares; and IDG-ACCEL CHINA CAPITAL GP II ASSOCIATES LTD., currently with $16.65 million in KC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 18,348,668 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 31,601,376 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 18,430,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,380,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,425,475 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,887,187 shares during the same period.