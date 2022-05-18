Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] Revenue clocked in at $177.90 million, down -51.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.11% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Jumia Shares First Environmental Social Governance Report Highlighting Its Current Sustainability Practices.

Jumia (NYSE:JMIA) released today its first Environmental Social Governance Report outlining its ESG strategy alongside an overview of current sustainability practices at Jumia.

The report draws on Jumia’s 2021 non-financial data and provides disclosures in line with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) materiality topics for e-commerce entities as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) . While recognising the importance of standard ESG focus areas, Jumia draws attention to the unique role that e-commerce plays in advancing more equal opportunities in Africa. As such the company has made its mission, “Leveraging technology to improve everyday lives in Africa,” the first pillar of its sustainability strategy.

Over the last 12 months, JMIA stock dropped by -78.83%. The one-year Jumia Technologies AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.41.

The market cap for the stock reached $545.22 million, with 98.59 million shares outstanding and 78.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, JMIA stock reached a trading volume of 7054501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.20.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, JMIA shares dropped by -32.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.56 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.07, while it was recorded at 5.34 for the last single week of trading, and 13.22 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.07 and a Gross Margin at +56.70. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.76.

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 2,594,206 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 5,531,094 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 16,892,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,017,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 378,669 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,097,089 shares during the same period.