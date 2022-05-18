ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] moved up 3.40: Why It’s Important

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] gained 3.40% or 0.13 points to close at $3.95 with a heavy trading volume of 6441766 shares. The company report on May 10, 2022 that ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Susan Altschuller, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available on May 24, 2022 at 7:00am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

It opened the trading session at $3.96, the shares rose to $3.9975 and dropped to $3.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IMGN points out that the company has recorded -30.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, IMGN reached to a volume of 6441766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $12, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on IMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

Trading performance analysis for IMGN stock

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, IMGN shares dropped by -21.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.87, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 5.69 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.80 and a Gross Margin at +97.11. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.63.

ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

There are presently around $743 million, or 88.30% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 21,741,458, which is approximately 7.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,432,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.77 million in IMGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $59.13 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly 2.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 29,971,881 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 23,382,728 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 141,056,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,411,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,072,235 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 12,962,472 shares during the same period.