H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] – find out why.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] price plunged by -5.76 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Clovis Oncology to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick J. Mahaffy, will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The conference will be held at the Encore hotel in Las Vegas.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.clovisoncology.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

A sum of 5764363 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.46M shares. Clovis Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $0.87 and dropped to a low of $0.78 until finishing in the latest session at $0.78.

The one-year CLVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.0. The average equity rating for CLVS stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVS shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Clovis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clovis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76.

CLVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.19. With this latest performance, CLVS shares dropped by -65.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.20 for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8124, while it was recorded at 0.7804 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0708 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clovis Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47 million, or 37.50% of CLVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,348,898, which is approximately 22.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,985,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.28 million in CLVS stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $3.71 million in CLVS stock with ownership of nearly 11.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS] by around 11,739,377 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 21,257,746 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 23,543,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,540,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,523,942 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,329,228 shares during the same period.