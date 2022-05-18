Goldman slashes price target on Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] – find out why.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] gained 4.96% on the last trading session, reaching $69.20 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2022 that New Real-Time Platform Root of Trust Provides an Entire Chain of Trust for System Platforms.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Microchip’s Trust Shield family provides an end-to-end solution for protecting data center, telecommunication and networking systems against rapidly evolving security threats.

As the market need for security evolves, platforms must also evolve quickly to defend against cyberattacks during start-up, real-time and system updates. With these new market threats, designers cannot assume the equipment they are using is trustworthy and they must start looking to new technology to secure their systems. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced its fully configurable microcontroller-based CEC1736 Trust Shield family that solves this challenge by going beyond NIST 800-193 Platform Firmware Resiliency guidelines with runtime firmware protection that anchors the secure boot process while establishing an entire chain of trust for the system platform.

Microchip Technology Incorporated represents 554.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.56 billion with the latest information. MCHP stock price has been found in the range of $67.19 to $69.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, MCHP reached a trading volume of 5024879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $85.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $85 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $92 to $98, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MCHP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MCHP shares from 82 to 84.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 24.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MCHP stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.95, while it was recorded at 66.43 for the last single week of trading, and 76.27 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +65.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 23.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

There are presently around $33,003 million, or 91.20% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,426,179, which is approximately 1.085% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,943,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.09 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly 7.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 497 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 32,851,389 shares. Additionally, 471 investors decreased positions by around 34,690,933 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 433,031,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,574,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,948,166 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 4,502,841 shares during the same period.