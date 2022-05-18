Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] is 64.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ: GOGL] closed the trading session at $15.26 on 05/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.83, while the highest price level was $15.48. The company report on May 11, 2022 that GOGL – Invitation to presentation of Q1 2022 Results.

Golden Ocean Group Limited will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday May 19, 2022.

In connection with the release, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 64.09 percent and weekly performance of 15.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 79.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, GOGL reached to a volume of 4705216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Golden Ocean Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Ocean Group Limited is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GOGL stock trade performance evaluation

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.78. With this latest performance, GOGL shares gained by 9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.61 for Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.56, while it was recorded at 14.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.39 and a Gross Margin at +43.90. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.08.

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $471 million, or 28.70% of GOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 8,465,084, which is approximately 14.566% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,658,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.82 million in GOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $47.32 million in GOGL stock with ownership of nearly -43.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Ocean Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ:GOGL] by around 9,434,540 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 18,441,243 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,159,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,035,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGL stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,833,648 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,237,017 shares during the same period.