For Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHLS] gained 10.73% or 1.3 points to close at $13.42 with a heavy trading volume of 5707261 shares. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

– First Quarter Revenue Increased 49% Year-Over-Year to Record $68.0 million –.

It opened the trading session at $12.76, the shares rose to $14.00 and dropped to $12.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SHLS points out that the company has recorded -63.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, SHLS reached to a volume of 5707261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $26 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 671.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for SHLS stock

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.73. With this latest performance, SHLS shares gained by 6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.77 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.02, while it was recorded at 11.99 for the last single week of trading, and 23.22 for the last 200 days.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. go to 71.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]

There are presently around $1,369 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,977,093, which is approximately -4.534% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 12,732,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.31 million in SHLS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $85.61 million in SHLS stock with ownership of nearly 0.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SHLS] by around 24,170,234 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 23,435,455 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 65,315,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,921,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLS stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,735,129 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,434,956 shares during the same period.