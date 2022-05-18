For Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.20 during the day while it closed the day at $0.20. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Reports First-Quarter Financial Results.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain resulting from osteoarthritis in the knee and potentially other articular joints, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -14.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMPE stock has declined by -61.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -84.73% and lost -64.91% year-on date.

The market cap for AMPE stock reached $44.50 million, with 205.16 million shares outstanding and 188.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, AMPE reached a trading volume of 6495582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPE shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

AMPE stock trade performance evaluation

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.16. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -45.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.97 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3614, while it was recorded at 0.2074 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9249 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.35.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 27.00% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,996,074, which is approximately 0.44% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,307,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 million in AMPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.7 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 1.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 2,771,365 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 12,875,065 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 33,393,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,039,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,242,375 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 10,012,183 shares during the same period.