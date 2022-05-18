Fluor Corporation [FLR] stock Upgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $29

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] loss -7.28% on the last trading session, reaching $25.20 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Fluor Issues Statement Regarding Recent Decision on Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex Contract Award.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Fluor reaffirms its 2022 and 2024 financial guidance and foresees significant growth opportunities in 2022.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) shift in strategy related to the combined management and operation of the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex has not changed Fluor’s support for the NNSA. The company remains committed to the nation’s nuclear security through its existing and future contract work.

Fluor Corporation represents 142.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.39 billion with the latest information. FLR stock price has been found in the range of $24.27 to $26.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, FLR reached a trading volume of 4913346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fluor Corporation [FLR]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on FLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.73.

Trading performance analysis for FLR stock

Fluor Corporation [FLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, FLR shares dropped by -17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.88, while it was recorded at 26.30 for the last single week of trading, and 22.10 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.52 and a Gross Margin at +3.15. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.49.

Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to 27.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fluor Corporation [FLR]

There are presently around $3,495 million, or 89.40% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,937,750, which is approximately 3.491% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 13,449,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $365.56 million in FLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $360.8 million in FLR stock with ownership of nearly 0.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR] by around 16,143,892 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 9,405,529 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 103,049,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,598,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,186,911 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 634,975 shares during the same period.