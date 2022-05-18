Fisker Inc. [FSR] is -32.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] gained 9.27% on the last trading session, reaching $10.61 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Fisker and Foxconn Confirm Fisker PEAR Production in Ohio.

Fisker partner Foxconn has completed its acquisition of an operational 6.2 million-square-foot vehicle manufacturing facility in Ohio.

Fisker and Foxconn will build Fisker’s second vehicle, the Fisker PEAR, at the factory.

Fisker Inc. represents 296.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.99 billion with the latest information. FSR stock price has been found in the range of $9.9206 to $10.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.08M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 5297969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $19.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45952.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for FSR stock

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.96. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -10.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.29 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.44, while it was recorded at 9.56 for the last single week of trading, and 14.21 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -310615.09 and a Gross Margin at -3072.64. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444661.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.48.

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $832 million, or 53.00% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,547,871, which is approximately 1.255% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,608,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.01 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $82.04 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 0.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 13,195,859 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 12,213,956 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 60,239,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,648,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,077,221 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 6,189,898 shares during the same period.