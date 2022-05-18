Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Revenue clocked in at $1.91 million, down -14.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.14% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.03%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Webcast on May 18, 2022.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company’s annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.energyfuels.com. Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Over the last 12 months, UUUU stock rose by 10.70%. The one-year Energy Fuels Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.26. The average equity rating for UUUU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.02 billion, with 156.26 million shares outstanding and 152.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, UUUU stock reached a trading volume of 4774608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $6.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 533.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10.

UUUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.03. With this latest performance, UUUU shares dropped by -34.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.39 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.57, while it was recorded at 5.80 for the last single week of trading, and 7.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Fuels Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1112.59 and a Gross Margin at -97.46. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $319 million, or 34.58% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 7,916,389, which is approximately 19.605% of the company’s market cap and around 1.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,818,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.28 million in UUUU stocks shares; and EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, currently with $36.94 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 28.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 7,741,375 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 5,736,884 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 40,479,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,957,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,252,506 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,624,020 shares during the same period.