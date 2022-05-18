DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell -50.59% so far this year. What now?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] gained 1.02% on the last trading session, reaching $75.25 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2022 that DocuSign Announces Change to Location and Format of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that it will be holding its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) as a virtual-only meeting due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to support the health and well-being of DocuSign’s stockholders and other meeting participants. As previously announced, the meeting will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

In order to participate in the Annual Meeting, please visit: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DOCU2022. Participants may begin logging into the Annual Meeting at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time on June 3, 2022. In order to attend, vote and submit questions at the Annual Meeting, stockholders must have their voter control number. Stockholders who hold their shares through a bank, broker or other nominee must contact their bank, broker or other nominee to request a valid legal proxy.

DocuSign Inc. represents 198.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.27 billion with the latest information. DOCU stock price has been found in the range of $72.14 to $79.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 4989876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $119.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $140 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DOCU shares from 350 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 7.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 54.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 29.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DOCU stock

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.06. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -21.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.07, while it was recorded at 73.27 for the last single week of trading, and 182.80 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +77.24. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.87.

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 45.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

There are presently around $11,394 million, or 74.60% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,308,877, which is approximately 20.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,040,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $822.41 million in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $734.37 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -6.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 524 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 35,603,480 shares. Additionally, 503 investors decreased positions by around 32,170,055 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 85,191,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,964,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,873,753 shares, while 203 institutional investors sold positions of 3,448,762 shares during the same period.