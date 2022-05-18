Citigroup slashes price target on Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] – find out why.

Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE: SG] traded at a high on 05/17/22, posting a 13.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.92. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Sweetgreen, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG) (the “Company”), the mission-driven, next generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale, today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 27, 2022.

“We are pleased to report that Q1 2022 revenue grew 67% year over year and restaurant level margins expanded,” said Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Neman. “This performance underscores the strength of our team, the power of our brand, our unique supply chain, and our digital ecosystem. The strength of our 8 new restaurant openings continue to reinforce our confidence in the development pipeline. We remain well-positioned to achieve our vision of being as ubiquitous as traditional fast food, but with the transparency and quality that consumers increasingly expect.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4435860 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sweetgreen Inc. stands at 13.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.11%.

The market cap for SG stock reached $2.08 billion, with 109.47 million shares outstanding and 87.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, SG reached a trading volume of 4435860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $41 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Sweetgreen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sweetgreen Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98.

How has SG stock performed recently?

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.00 for Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.88, while it was recorded at 17.70 for the last single week of trading.

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.36 and a Gross Margin at +1.43. Sweetgreen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.60.

Sweetgreen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Insider trade positions for Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]

There are presently around $1,120 million, or 68.80% of SG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,951,581, which is approximately 9.824% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 13,543,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.97 million in SG stocks shares; and REVOLUTION GROWTH MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $103.67 million in SG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sweetgreen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE:SG] by around 8,499,242 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 6,274,422 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 52,628,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,401,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SG stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,710,337 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,545,379 shares during the same period.