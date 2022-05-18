BofA Securities lifts Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] surged by $1.45 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.0695 during the day while it closed the day at $88.63. The company report on May 12, 2022 that ADM Continues Evolution of Carbohydrate Solutions Business with Significant Expansion of Starch Production in Marshall, Minnesota.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Investing to ensure capacity to meet increasing demand from food, beverage and industrial customers.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock has also gained 4.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADM stock has inclined by 15.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.38% and gained 31.13% year-on date.

The market cap for ADM stock reached $49.32 billion, with 566.00 million shares outstanding and 559.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, ADM reached a trading volume of 5846819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $95.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ADM stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADM shares from 65 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ADM stock trade performance evaluation

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.26 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.53, while it was recorded at 86.00 for the last single week of trading, and 72.11 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +8.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 7.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,296 million, or 79.10% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,191,813, which is approximately 3.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46,796,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 billion in ADM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.78 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 7.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 582 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 38,689,083 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 32,291,717 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 379,761,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,742,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,722,506 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,000,692 shares during the same period.