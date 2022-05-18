Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] is -91.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: BWV] price surged by 17.80 percent to reach at $0.73. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Blue Water Vaccines Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments.

Closed initial public offering of 2,222,222 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $9.00 per share, with aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $20 million.

Multiple vaccine candidate developments, including additional data for universal influenza candidate, BWV-101, identifying additional epitopes of limited variability for H3N2 and influenza B strains.

A sum of 9222060 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.12M shares. Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares reached a high of $5.67 and dropped to a low of $4.02 until finishing in the latest session at $4.83.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is set at 2.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

BWV Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.72 for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.15, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Blue Water Vaccines Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.55.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.00% of BWV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWV stocks are: AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 403,032, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.00% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 18,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in BWV stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $46000.0 in BWV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:BWV] by around 457,557 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWV stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 457,557 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.