Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] fell -16.83% so far this year. What now?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] loss -0.32% or -0.27 points to close at $84.50 with a heavy trading volume of 4322243 shares. The company report on April 20, 2022 that Best Buy Launches Home Pick-Up Recycling Service.

Best Buy is the first national retailer to come to customers’ homes to pick up old tech to be recycled – including everything from laptops to washing machines.

Best Buy Totaltech™ members save 20% on new Haul-Away and recycling service.

It opened the trading session at $86.00, the shares rose to $86.82 and dropped to $81.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBY points out that the company has recorded -36.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, BBY reached to a volume of 4322243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $122.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $125, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on BBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for BBY stock

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, BBY shares dropped by -9.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.63 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.00, while it was recorded at 85.36 for the last single week of trading, and 105.48 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.79 and a Gross Margin at +22.32. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.42.

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 7.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

There are presently around $15,104 million, or 85.30% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,389,083, which is approximately -4.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,397,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in BBY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.07 billion in BBY stock with ownership of nearly 8.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

410 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 9,622,718 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 13,877,080 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 154,670,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,170,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,432,728 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 2,400,776 shares during the same period.