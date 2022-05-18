Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] Is Currently 3.53 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.94 during the day while it closed the day at $2.93. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Santander Bank Raises Its Prime Rate to 4.00%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Santander Bank announced today it has raised its prime rate from 3.50% to 4.00%, effective May 4, 2022.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country’s largest retail and commercial banks with $102 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank’s nearly 8,600 employees and nearly 2 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) – one of the most respected banking groups in the world with 155 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander’s intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

Banco Santander S.A. stock has also gained 5.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAN stock has declined by -25.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.06% and lost -10.94% year-on date.

The market cap for SAN stock reached $49.95 billion, with 17.05 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.71M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 5428719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $4.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.72.

SAN stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.78. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -13.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.28 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 3.49 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $943 million, or 2.00% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 137,921,918, which is approximately 6.29% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 19,563,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.36 million in SAN stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $47.53 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly 7.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 39,873,564 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 32,368,382 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 260,865,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,107,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,513,241 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,181,094 shares during the same period.