AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] moved down -65.20: Why It’s Important

AutoWeb Inc. [NASDAQ: AUTO] traded at a low on 05/17/22, posting a -65.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.79. The company report on May 16, 2022 that AutoWeb Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

– Macroeconomic Headwinds Persist, Announces Special Committee of the Board of Directors to Explore Strategic Alternatives for the Company -.

AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), an automotive matchmaking platform connecting in-market car shoppers to their preferred vehicle transactions, is reporting financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4882885 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AutoWeb Inc. stands at 16.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.52%.

The market cap for AUTO stock reached $10.53 million, with 13.54 million shares outstanding and 8.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.53K shares, AUTO reached a trading volume of 4882885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUTO shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for AutoWeb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for AutoWeb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.15 to $4, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on AUTO stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AUTO shares from 4.20 to 1.15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AutoWeb Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has AUTO stock performed recently?

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -60.10. With this latest performance, AUTO shares dropped by -70.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.21 for AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 1.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.77 for the last 200 days.

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.03 and a Gross Margin at +27.49. AutoWeb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.70.

AutoWeb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AutoWeb Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]

There are presently around $7 million, or 27.10% of AUTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUTO stocks are: KOKINO LLC with ownership of 973,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 521,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 million in AUTO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.09 million in AUTO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AutoWeb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in AutoWeb Inc. [NASDAQ:AUTO] by around 36,400 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 42,160 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,824,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,903,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUTO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,989 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 15 shares during the same period.