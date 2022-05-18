Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] Is Currently 25.00 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.53 during the day while it closed the day at $1.30. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Applied UV Announces Inclusion in a Multi-Million Dollar Contract Offering Throughout Non-Public Schools in The State of Washington.

Contract Is Part of the US Govt $3.5B National EANS II Program Designed to Provide Funding For Air Purification and Other Supplies For Non-Public Schools.

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Sterilumen has been notified that its US Dealer, DA International, has been included in a multi-million dollar contract which will include in its offering, the Company’s suite of Airocide™ air purification solutions and other related disinfection supplies to non-public schools throughout the State of Washington.

Applied UV Inc. stock has also gained 28.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUVI stock has declined by -25.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -75.24% and lost -51.85% year-on date.

The market cap for AUVI stock reached $14.23 million, with 9.24 million shares outstanding and 6.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 147.40K shares, AUVI reached a trading volume of 74202818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $7.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

AUVI stock trade performance evaluation

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.71. With this latest performance, AUVI shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3562, while it was recorded at 1.0350 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8139 for the last 200 days.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.54 and a Gross Margin at +35.13. Applied UV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.15.

Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.80% of AUVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 145,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 75,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79000.0 in AUVI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $74000.0 in AUVI stock with ownership of nearly 426.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied UV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ:AUVI] by around 122,142 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 46,249 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 224,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUVI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,782 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 42,771 shares during the same period.