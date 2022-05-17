Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] fell -24.57% so far this year. What now?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 29.24% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.11%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Xeris Announces Full Results From the Logics Study of Recorlev® and Presentation of New Burden of Illness in Cushing’s Syndrome Data at AACE Annual Meeting May 12-14.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology, today announced it is presenting new data on the burden of illness in Cushing’s syndrome (CS) and the double-blind, placebo-controlled LOGICS study of Recorlev® (levoketoconazole) in CS during the Pituitary Disorders/Neuroendocrinology ePoster sessions at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) Annual Meeting, May 12-14, 2022.

Levoketoconazole in the Treatment of Endogenous Cushing’s Syndrome: A Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Randomized Withdrawal Study (abstract link here).

Over the last 12 months, XERS stock dropped by -36.49%. The one-year Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.64. The average equity rating for XERS stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $266.24 million, with 124.71 million shares outstanding and 124.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, XERS stock reached a trading volume of 7402040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

XERS Stock Performance Analysis:

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.11. With this latest performance, XERS shares dropped by -9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4400, while it was recorded at 1.7700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3500 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -212.66 and a Gross Margin at +72.44. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -247.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.91.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $86 million, or 34.30% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,924,056, which is approximately 40.091% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 7,464,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.77 million in XERS stocks shares; and CAXTON CORP, currently with $10.33 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly -4.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 14,277,146 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,250,138 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 30,550,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,077,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,243,915 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 805,259 shares during the same period.