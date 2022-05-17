why Macy’s Inc. [M] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.77

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] closed the trading session at $20.92 on 05/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.555, while the highest price level was $21.40. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Macy’s, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 26, 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) will report its first quarter 2022 sales and earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The company will host a call and webcast with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The general public and the media will be able to access the live webcast via the company’s website at www.macysinc.com, where the associated presentation will also be available.

To participate in the call, analysts and investors may call 1-800-458-4121, using passcode 8403658. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website or by calling 1-888-203-1112 (using the same passcode) about two hours after the conclusion of the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.09 percent and weekly performance of -6.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.60M shares, M reached to a volume of 11624670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $31.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $45 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $35, while Gordon Haskett kept a Buy rating on M stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for M shares from 32 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 2.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

M stock trade performance evaluation

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -18.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.85 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.59, while it was recorded at 21.25 for the last single week of trading, and 24.97 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.05 and a Gross Margin at +37.41. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54.

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -3.22%.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,119 million, or 87.50% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,142,905, which is approximately -1.882% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,550,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $658.36 million in M stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $252.1 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -2.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 31,500,793 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 38,775,122 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 167,245,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,521,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,091,240 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 8,969,652 shares during the same period.