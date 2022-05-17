why Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.69%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that HYCROFT 2022 VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS INFORMATION.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or the “Company”), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, announces details of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”).

Hycroft’s 2022 Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time. As a result of continuing concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic the Annual Meeting is being held virtually.

Over the last 12 months, HYMC stock dropped by -65.46%. The one-year Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.69. The average equity rating for HYMC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $232.50 million, with 81.20 million shares outstanding and 15.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 55.80M shares, HYMC stock reached a trading volume of 8818227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYMC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

HYMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5972, while it was recorded at 1.2500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2405 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Fundamentals:

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54 million, or 18.90% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC, holding 4,070,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.45 million in HYMC stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $4.3 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 5,292,378 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 16,715,608 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 18,441,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,449,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,612,979 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 15,197,458 shares during the same period.