why Citigroup Inc. [C] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.45

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] gained 2.32% or 1.08 points to close at $47.64 with a heavy trading volume of 21598056 shares. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Citi GPS Report: Space Launch Costs to Fall to $100/kg by 2040, Driving New Industries and Facilitating Monitoring of GHG Emissions, Deforestation, and Biodiversity.

Citi released a new Global Perspectives & Solutions (Citi GPS) report titled Space: The Dawn of a New Age. Access full report here. The report focuses on the commercial space market, where we expect the greatest potential advances over the next few decades.

Today’s launch costs of $1,500 per kilogram ($1,500/kg) are about 30x less than the launch cost of NASA’s Space Shuttle in 1981. Reusable rockets and launch vehicles, new materials and fuels, more cost-efficient production methods, and advancements in robotics and electronics systems are combining to drive these costs even lower.

It opened the trading session at $46.81, the shares rose to $47.85 and dropped to $46.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for C points out that the company has recorded -30.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 28.04M shares, C reached to a volume of 21598056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $66.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $79 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $64, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 506.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 5.69.

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.71. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.83 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.67, while it was recorded at 48.10 for the last single week of trading, and 63.58 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -9.78%.

There are presently around $72,059 million, or 76.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 168,683,301, which is approximately 2.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 164,865,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.85 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.39 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 1.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

898 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 177,481,004 shares. Additionally, 869 investors decreased positions by around 178,757,025 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 1,156,338,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,512,576,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,516,589 shares, while 187 institutional investors sold positions of 18,214,180 shares during the same period.