Wall Street Analyst Initiated XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] traded at a low on 05/16/22, posting a -0.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.64. The company report on May 1, 2022 that XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for April 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

9,002 vehicles delivered in April 2022, a 75% increase year-over-year.

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for April 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8120512 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XPeng Inc. stands at 10.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.64%.

The market cap for XPEV stock reached $13.14 billion, with 826.23 million shares outstanding and 456.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.57M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 8120512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $49.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.09.

How has XPEV stock performed recently?

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.97. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -15.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.84 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.65, while it was recorded at 21.21 for the last single week of trading, and 37.78 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.05 and a Gross Margin at +12.66. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.17.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -16.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.68. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$419,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.88%.

Insider trade positions for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

There are presently around $5,344 million, or 37.10% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,215,942, which is approximately 3.164% of the company’s market cap and around 6.83% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,476,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $444.45 million in XPEV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $408.75 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 2.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 40,143,260 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 37,955,842 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 156,082,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,181,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,920,188 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 14,340,932 shares during the same period.