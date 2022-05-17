Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] gained 0.13% or 0.02 points to close at $15.97 with a heavy trading volume of 6462327 shares. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Audio Webcast of Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will conduct a live audio webcast of its conference call to review its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended April 30, 2022.

The call is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET), and the webcast will be available at www.hpe.com/investor/2022Q2Webcast.

It opened the trading session at $15.85, the shares rose to $16.075 and dropped to $15.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HPE points out that the company has recorded 9.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.89M shares, HPE reached to a volume of 6462327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on HPE stock. On November 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HPE shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for HPE stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, HPE shares gained by 3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.18, while it was recorded at 15.87 for the last single week of trading, and 15.59 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.88 and a Gross Margin at +32.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 6.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

There are presently around $17,120 million, or 86.30% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 152,566,180, which is approximately 1.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,228,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in HPE stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.66 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly -1.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 439 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 72,459,633 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 76,755,589 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 924,122,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,073,337,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,802,237 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 26,809,634 shares during the same period.