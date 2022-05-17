United States Steel Corporation [X] is 2.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.18%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that U. S. Steel, Pittsburgh Penguins Team Up in Support of Braddock Carnegie Library.

CEO & Hockey Hall of Famer to Serve as Co-Chairs of Capital Campaign.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) and the Pittsburgh Penguins announced today that Penguin’s alumni and Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier and David B. Burritt, President & CEO of U. S. Steel, will serve as Honorary Co-Chairs of an $18 million capital campaign to renovate the Braddock Carnegie Library. The historic institution launched the campaign in support of a major building renovation.

Over the last 12 months, X stock dropped by -7.81%. The one-year United States Steel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.18. The average equity rating for X stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.29 billion, with 261.45 million shares outstanding and 257.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.74M shares, X stock reached a trading volume of 14512220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $38.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on X stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for X shares from 35 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 1.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

X Stock Performance Analysis:

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.18. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -34.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.22 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.05, while it was recorded at 24.64 for the last single week of trading, and 26.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United States Steel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.79 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.94.

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

X Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,789 million, or 74.40% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,977,640, which is approximately -3.842% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,594,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $551.32 million in X stocks shares; and SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $285.09 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 90.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 45,366,127 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 36,842,679 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 114,064,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,273,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,245,392 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 9,901,155 shares during the same period.