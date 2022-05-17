UBS slashes price target on HP Inc. [HPQ] – find out why.

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] closed the trading session at $37.51 on 05/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.43, while the highest price level was $37.855. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Z by HP Powers Today’s Professionals to Create without Limitation.

Imagine, create, and iterate, at the speed of a thought with powerful Z ecosystem.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.42 percent and weekly performance of 1.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.78M shares, HPQ reached to a volume of 8411346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $37.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $34 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on HPQ stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HPQ shares from 40 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HPQ stock trade performance evaluation

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.21, while it was recorded at 36.71 for the last single week of trading, and 33.87 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.10 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.21.

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HP Inc. [HPQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 3.51%.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,841 million, or 83.20% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,244,573, which is approximately -5.651% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 104,476,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.84 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.72 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 473 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 129,229,780 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 93,417,911 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 670,243,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 892,891,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,247,806 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,427,823 shares during the same period.