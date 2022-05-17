U.S. Bancorp [USB] is -14.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] traded at a low on 05/16/22, posting a -0.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.27. The company report on May 10, 2022 that U.S. Bank, LiquidX Collaborate to Simplify, Accelerate Supply-Chain Financing.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Integrated solution will unlock valuable working capital while helping to speed transactions and reduce borrowing costs.

U.S. Bank announced today that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with trade-finance fintech LiquidX to help expedite and simplify supply-chain transactions between suppliers and buyers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5942185 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of U.S. Bancorp stands at 3.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.74%.

The market cap for USB stock reached $71.70 billion, with 1.49 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.08M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 5942185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $60.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $64 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.85.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.15 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.44, while it was recorded at 48.66 for the last single week of trading, and 56.90 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 10.37%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $54,732 million, or 75.60% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,805,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.43 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.74 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 1.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 817 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 60,237,629 shares. Additionally, 762 investors decreased positions by around 51,386,586 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 1,014,556,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,126,180,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,125,876 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 5,704,516 shares during the same period.