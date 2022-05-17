The Mosaic Company [MOS] is 60.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] gained 1.27% or 0.79 points to close at $63.08 with a heavy trading volume of 6235122 shares. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Mosaic Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for first quarter 2022. The company’s earnings release, prepared comments and supplemental materials are available at https:

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Tuesday, May 3 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic’s website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today’s date. The telephone replay will be available for one week.

It opened the trading session at $64.04, the shares rose to $65.46 and dropped to $62.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MOS points out that the company has recorded 68.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -123.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.30M shares, MOS reached to a volume of 6235122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $75.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MOS stock

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.93. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.79, while it was recorded at 60.24 for the last single week of trading, and 45.21 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $19,237 million, or 87.40% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,575,015, which is approximately -0.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,517,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.8 billion in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 24.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 50,718,046 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 48,083,610 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 210,028,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,830,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 225 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,252,717 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 9,498,739 shares during the same period.