Sunrun Inc. [RUN] stock Resumed by Truist analyst, price target now $340

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] plunged by -$0.45 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $21.85 during the day while it closed the day at $20.62. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Sunrun Announces Solar Installation for Renters in San Jose.

Rooftop solar system at EAH Housing’s Don de Dios Apartments rental community provides clean energy savings for 70 families.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Don de Dios — San Jose, CA.

Sunrun Inc. stock has also loss -2.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RUN stock has declined by -8.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.85% and lost -39.88% year-on date.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $3.69 billion, with 208.68 million shares outstanding and 201.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 6163697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $49.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $76 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52.

RUN stock trade performance evaluation

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -17.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.27, while it was recorded at 19.65 for the last single week of trading, and 37.10 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,213 million, or 99.10% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,588,400, which is approximately 6.604% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,996,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $379.19 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $225.72 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 57.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 37,980,788 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 40,063,854 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 121,888,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,933,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,929,592 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 13,113,263 shares during the same period.