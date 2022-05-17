Stifel slashes price target on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] – find out why.

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] traded at a low on 05/16/22, posting a -1.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.97. The company report on May 10, 2022 that The Trade Desk Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We delivered outstanding performance in the first quarter, growing 43% versus a year ago, representing our strongest first quarter revenue growth in the last four years. This performance is testament to the value that marketers are increasingly placing on data-driven advertising on the open internet,” said Jeff Green, Co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. “We continue to innovate in ways that help marketers succeed, whether it’s launching the world’s most advanced data marketplace that helps advertisers value and price data accurately and use more of it, or our OpenPath solution, which provides advertisers with a more direct path to premium publisher inventory. With this innovation focus, along with strong growth across all channels, led by CTV, we are reinforcing our position as the default demand side platform for the open internet.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9431159 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Trade Desk Inc. stands at 12.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.22%.

The market cap for TTD stock reached $21.41 billion, with 484.19 million shares outstanding and 437.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 9431159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $73.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TTD shares from 115 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 5.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 53.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has TTD stock performed recently?

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.29. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -19.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.23 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.16, while it was recorded at 46.96 for the last single week of trading, and 76.42 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.48. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35.

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

There are presently around $16,688 million, or 71.40% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 51,732,814, which is approximately -3.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,911,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.0 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 22.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 34,820,953 shares. Additionally, 462 investors decreased positions by around 20,960,870 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 265,643,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,425,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,676,505 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 4,315,494 shares during the same period.