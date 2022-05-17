RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] Is Currently 21.15 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ: RIBT] price surged by 21.15 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on April 28, 2022 that RiceBran Technologies Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) (the “Company”), a global leader in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for human food, nutraceutical, pet care and equine feed applications, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

A sum of 8803306 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.78M shares. RiceBran Technologies shares reached a high of $0.6475 and dropped to a low of $0.5636 until finishing in the latest session at $0.63.

The one-year RIBT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.08. The average equity rating for RIBT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIBT shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for RiceBran Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for RiceBran Technologies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on RIBT stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for RIBT shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RiceBran Technologies is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

RIBT Stock Performance Analysis:

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.75. With this latest performance, RIBT shares gained by 24.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.65 for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4882, while it was recorded at 0.5540 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5143 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RiceBran Technologies Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.35 and a Gross Margin at +1.42. RiceBran Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.07.

RiceBran Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

RIBT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RiceBran Technologies go to 40.00%.

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 26.80% of RIBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIBT stocks are: CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO with ownership of 9,226,068, which is approximately -13.363% of the company’s market cap and around 18.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,290,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.67 million in RIBT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.25 million in RIBT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RiceBran Technologies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ:RIBT] by around 310,815 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 4,232,560 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,712,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,255,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIBT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 262,756 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,460,344 shares during the same period.