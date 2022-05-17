Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] is -60.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -45.81% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -49.77%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Predictive Oncology Announces $7.2 Million Registered Direct Offerings.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of shares of its common stock, with related agreements regarding certain stock purchase warrants, in connection with two concurrent offerings that are expected to result in gross proceeds totaling approximately $7.2 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offerings expenses.

In the first offering, the Company has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 3,837,280 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $0.60 per share, in a registered direct offering, for expected gross proceeds of approximately $2.3 million. The Company also agreed to issue to these investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,837,280 shares of its common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance and will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance.

Over the last 12 months, POAI stock dropped by -55.39%. The one-year Predictive Oncology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.76. The average equity rating for POAI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.68 million, with 65.83 million shares outstanding and 63.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 302.82K shares, POAI stock reached a trading volume of 9339954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POAI shares is $4.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

POAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.77. With this latest performance, POAI shares dropped by -51.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.72 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8481, while it was recorded at 0.6384 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9848 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Predictive Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -885.23 and a Gross Margin at -2.27. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1383.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.18.

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.70% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,126,663, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 641,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in POAI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.17 million in POAI stock with ownership of nearly 3.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Predictive Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 162,025 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 269,213 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,546,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,977,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 129,221 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 37,066 shares during the same period.