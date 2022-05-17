Paramount Global [PARA] Is Currently -1.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] traded at a low on 05/16/22, posting a -1.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.02. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Paramount Global CFO Naveen Chopra to Participate in the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that Naveen Chopra, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York, NY on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount’s Investor Relations homepage at ir.paramount.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7708926 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paramount Global stands at 4.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.91%.

The market cap for PARA stock reached $17.49 billion, with 649.00 million shares outstanding and 584.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.42M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 7708926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Global [PARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $36.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.50.

How has PARA stock performed recently?

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -23.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.65 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.61, while it was recorded at 27.52 for the last single week of trading, and 35.19 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Paramount Global [PARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -6.37%.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Global [PARA]

There are presently around $13,555 million, or 69.90% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 68,947,760, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,662,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.28 billion in PARA stock with ownership of nearly 2.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 528 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 130,547,511 shares. Additionally, 437 investors decreased positions by around 70,606,461 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 276,982,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 478,136,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,965,112 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 20,558,035 shares during the same period.